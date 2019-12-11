The Fox Cities Festival of Lights is underway at Darboy Community Park at the corner of Noe Road and Midway Road in Harrison, where nearly 100,000 magical lights through the wooded trails of the park.

The light display is open from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 13, 14, and 20-31.

Parking is on the east side of the park and at Sunrise Elementary School. The small parking lot next to the park shelter is for volunteers and handicap parking only.

You are encouraged to dress warm since this is a walking event on a roughly half-mile route through the park. See their Facebook page for updates on weather conditions since they may close due to bad weather.