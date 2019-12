Submitted photos

This photo featuring Wrightstown Middle School was one of the top six in the Fuel Up to Play 60 “Say Cheese” photo contest. Janice Daniels (food service staff), Matthew VanDenHeuvel, Grant Lamers, Ally Zuelke, Jennifer Tilot (food service director), and Kristin Whittman (food service staff). Charlie Garvey and Advisor Dana Van Camp were involved in the planning of the picture, but not in the picture.