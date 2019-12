Submitted photos

The Wrightstown High School Dance Team took first place in Division 3 Jazz and Division 4 Pom at the Little Chute Holiday Invite, held Saturday. Front: Naomi Huebner, Marina DeGreef, Madi Hock, and Korryn Mancoske. Back: Mattea Burton, Lydia Lanzel, Laura Klein, Haydn Wiese, Anna Abel, and Erin Rietz.