Popular children’s entertainer Randy Peterson spent last week in Wrightstown working with elementary school students who worked hard all week with him to create, perform and record nine different songs about kindness, compassion, respect, responsibility, and being Wrightstown strong.
Wrightstown parents and community members packed the middle school gym on Thursday night while our students performed their original songs and put on a great show.
Randy Peterson visits Wrightstown
