First Wrightstown High School CNA class deemed a success

Brian Roebke photo

Jody Hahnke, MSN, RN, (left) a member of the nursing faculty at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and instructor and Wrightstown High School student Lainey Durocher talked to the Wrightstown Community School District board of education last week about the CNA course being offered during the first semester of the school year. In the background are mannequins that are in all of the CNA classroom beds.