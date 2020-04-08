Times-Villager temporarily going to once a week publication

By Brian Roebke

Editor

The nationwide COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact not only on our lives and our health but the Wisconsin economy.

The statewide Safer At Home order has not only impacted you, but it’s impacted us. With people complying with health emergency orders from Governor Tony Evers and Secretary Designee of the Depart-ment of Health Services Andrea Palm, retail stores and restaurants have had less traffic, service businesses have had fewer calls, and people are doing less spending.

In order to control our costs, we are temporarily suspending publication of our Saturday issues.

There is a fixed cost for every issue of the paper, including postage, no matter how much advertising there is and how many pages we publish. With fewer businesses advertising, it doesn’t make financial sense to produce more than one issue per week.

The State of Wisconsin considers us an essential business and we are grateful for that, helping to inform the community of what is happening in their communities that they are seeing less of.

Once we resume twice-a-week papers, we will credit everyone’s account for the number of issues we did not publish. You do not need to call our office.

If you have information to get to our readers contact me at editor@timesvillager.com or 920-585-3563. If you have advertising contact Kim at sales@timesvillager.com or 920-428-7813.