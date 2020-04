Village of Little Chute photo

Bids for the proposed Fox River crossing or boardwalk between Kaukauna and Little Chute were opened April 20. The bids range from the mid-$3 million range to as much as $6.2 million. Both Kaukauna and Little Chute officials working on the project were pleased some of the bids are close to the $3.5 million pledged, donated and granted for the project.