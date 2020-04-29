St. Clare School holds ‘Reverse’ Parade

Principal Julie Hubbard, Ms. Lea, the Tiger, and Mrs. Smits welcomed St. Clare School families with music, signs, balloons, and waves last week in the school parking lot in Wrightstown.

Many of the families decorated their cars or brought cards to celebrate Ms. Lea’s birthday.

Families drove through the parking lot to honk and wave at the teachers and the teachers greeted them with music and a huge “We Love Our Students” sign.

The students stayed in their cars, but unbuckled while they were in the parking lot. “Their huge smiles made our hearts melt,” Hubbard said. “We miss them so much.”

Submitted photos