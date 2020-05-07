Russ and Joan Aerts celebrate 60 years of marriage

Most people in Wrightstown know Russ and Joan Aerts and on April 30, many village residents heard honking in their honor. Russ and Joan were married on April 30, 1960, and had to adjust their 60th wedding anniversary celebration because of COVID-19.

Friends and family gathered for a vehicle parade past their home, and since Russ has been a bus driver for many years, a school bus led the parade. They have been proud residents of Wrightstown their entire life and raised six children here.

Submitted photos