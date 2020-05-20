Print Pro adding 50 percent more space in expansion

By Brian Roebke

Editor

A wide web flexographic printer that provides quality printing at competitive prices within exceptional lead times, Print Pro of Wrightstown is undertaking a major expansion.

Construction on the 30,000 sq. ft. project addition began about a month ago and will soon have work done above ground, adding 50 percent more space in the 60,000 sq. ft. building.

President Tom Eiting said the company built some offices inside the building over the winter and is now adding more space and loading docks to the rear of the building on Highway U.

The centerpiece of the project is a new press being built in Italy that should arrive in November.

Calmes Construction is the general contractor.