It’s Just Right! Village of Wrightstown unveils new logo, tagline

After months of study and working with two businesses, the Village of Wrightstown had a new identity.

The new logo and tagline was unveiled at last week’s virtual village board meeting.

The logo, developed by designers at Eagle Graphics of Kaukauna, prominently features the new Wrightstown Bridge, which has become the centerpiece of the village since its construction.

“What a nice job the committee and you did,” Village President Dean Erickson told Village Administrator Travis Coenen. “This is a classy logo.”

After a public hearing, trustees unanimously approved the logo.