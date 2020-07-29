Four Wrightstown FFA members earn gold ratings

The Wisconsin FFA Agri-sci-ence Fair results were announced at the Wisconsin FFA Online Con-vention July 6-10.

The Wrightstown FFA had two research projects earn a gold rating and named state winners: Madeline Hock and Brianne Arendt in Animal Systems and Jordyn Owen and Holly Barta in Plant Systems.

FFA members competing in the FFA Agriscience Fair conduct agricultural science research in one of six systems. Participants submit a research paper based on their investigation and data analysis. Each research project is rated gold, silver or bronze.

The Wisconsin FFA Agriscience Fair winner is announced from among the top gold-rated projects within a division. The Wisconsin FFA State winning papers are submitted to the National FFA Agriscience Fair.